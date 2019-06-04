Quotient (QTNT) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QTNT. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $8.92 on Monday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $213,445.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,154.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $195,075.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 151.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,682 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 967,096 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,697,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 892,882 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 811,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

