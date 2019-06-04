Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock worth $1,863,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

