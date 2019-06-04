Raymond James Boosts VMware (VMW) Price Target to $206.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $196.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VMware from $166.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.50.

VMW stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. VMware has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $2,977,750.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,938,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $4,077,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,888 shares in the company, valued at $91,523,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,810 shares of company stock worth $54,382,319 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,433,549 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $333,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VMware by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,203,110 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $397,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,348 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,913 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

