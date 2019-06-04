Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 43,766.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 452,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 451,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 172,969 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

