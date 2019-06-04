Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $111.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after buying an additional 1,024,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,404,000 after buying an additional 1,303,200 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,755,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,204,000 after buying an additional 175,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,409,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,572,000 after buying an additional 214,998 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $1,185,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.