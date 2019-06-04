Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $301.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.67 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.87 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,124,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,724,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,998 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,501,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,371,000 after acquiring an additional 875,271 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after buying an additional 5,777,359 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

