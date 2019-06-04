Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Bancshares (FBMS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS):

5/30/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

5/17/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

5/14/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

5/4/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2019 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

4/23/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

4/12/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

4/10/2019 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

FBMS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,653. First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Get First Bancshares Inc alerts:

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.