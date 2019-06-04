Reviewing Gevo (GEVO) and Methes Energies International (MEIL)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Gevo alerts:

This table compares Gevo and Methes Energies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -101.89% -27.80% -23.33% Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gevo has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methes Energies International has a beta of 4.69, meaning that its stock price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gevo and Methes Energies International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $32.86 million 0.69 -$27.98 million ($5.22) -0.36 Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Methes Energies International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gevo and Methes Energies International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gevo presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Summary

Methes Energies International beats Gevo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.