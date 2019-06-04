Reviewing Southern Copper (SCCO) and Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Thunder Mountain Gold does not pay a dividend. Southern Copper pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern Copper has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 20.84% 22.04% 10.00% Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -84.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $7.10 billion 3.78 $1.54 billion $2.00 17.35 Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern Copper and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 2 4 5 0 2.27 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 37,622 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 147,974 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 63,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 42,615 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

