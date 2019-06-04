Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.38 Million Stake in Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nevro were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,627,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,316,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 911,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,675,000.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.25. Nevro Corp has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.47 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

