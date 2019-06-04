Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.96. 4,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,372. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.03 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $39,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/roble-belko-company-inc-invests-39000-in-ishares-russell-2000-growth-etf-iwo-stock.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.