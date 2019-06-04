Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $38.10 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,392 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $38,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,556,000 after acquiring an additional 109,065 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Masimo by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Masimo by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,102,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,695 shares of company stock worth $5,006,550. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.61. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,417. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $96.14 and a 12-month high of $147.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

