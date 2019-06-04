Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK traded up $5.57 on Tuesday, hitting $155.87. 23,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Gabelli raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

WARNING: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/rockwell-automation-rok-stake-lifted-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.