Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $226,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,959 shares of company stock worth $31,849,292. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.99.

Shares of LLY opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $84.36 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

