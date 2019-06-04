Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Position Raised by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $8,886,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,164. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.57.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $341,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $529,978.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

