Royce & Associates LP Has $4.19 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

