Royce & Associates LP Has $4.80 Million Position in PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 546.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PCSB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of PCSB opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. PCSB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $349.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/royce-associates-lp-has-4-80-million-position-in-pcsb-financial-corp-pcsb.html.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.