Safehold Inc (SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $20.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.20 million. Safehold posted sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $87.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $89.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.17 million, with estimates ranging from $96.90 million to $125.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of SAFE opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $498.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.13. Safehold has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,225 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $140,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 171,739 shares of company stock worth $4,146,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Safehold by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

