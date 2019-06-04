Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on shares of Salem Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM remained flat at $$2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

