salesforce.com (CRM) Issues Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.88-2.90 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.81. 10,140,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.57.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,002,387.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,920.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $863,107.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,216 shares of company stock worth $69,492,868. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

