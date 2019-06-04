salesforce.com (CRM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.88-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.71 on Tuesday, hitting $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,140,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,019. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.57.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $140,444.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,216 shares of company stock worth $69,492,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

