Sanne Group (SNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $790.00

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08), with a volume of 248245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 676 ($8.83).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanne Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 776.67 ($10.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The firm has a market cap of $988.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Martin Schnaier purchased 9,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,504 ($64,685.74).

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

