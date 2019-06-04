Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 8,582 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 265.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,311,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 127,287 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,966,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 86,447 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.14. 1,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,156. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $148.62.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

