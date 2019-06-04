Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,195 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 259,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73,334 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 182,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 89,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,443,186. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

