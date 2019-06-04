Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 10th Largest Position” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/schwab-us-dividend-equity-etf-schd-is-capital-advantage-inc-s-10th-largest-position.html.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.