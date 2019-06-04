Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Shares of SCHD stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $54.75.
Further Reading: Commodities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.