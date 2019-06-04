Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Holdings Boosted by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 492.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Scientific Games by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Scientific Games by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89, a PEG ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 2.42.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

