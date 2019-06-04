SDX Energy (SDX) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.

SDX opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Monday. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 20.66 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.80 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 million and a PE ratio of 245.00.

In related news, insider Tim Linacre acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,986.80). Also, insider Mark Reid acquired 84,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,204.40 ($26,400.63).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

