Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) VP Sells $16,746.06 in Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) VP Edward David Randolph sold 23,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $16,746.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EYES stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 395,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,328. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 497.18% and a negative return on equity of 326.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EYES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

