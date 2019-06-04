Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 9,276 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after acquiring an additional 511,752 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.99.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,959 shares of company stock worth $31,849,292. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $84.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

