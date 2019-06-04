Siltronic (WAF) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF stock opened at €60.26 ($70.07) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.