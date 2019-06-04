SIMDAQ Price Down 34.8% This Week (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One SIMDAQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, SIMDAQ has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. SIMDAQ has a total market capitalization of $145,533.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00391181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.02868656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00152644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000825 BTC.

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official message board is medium.com/simdaq-blog. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#.

SIMDAQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIMDAQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIMDAQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

