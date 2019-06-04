SINA (SINA) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SINA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SINA in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SINA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.69.

SINA opened at $39.64 on Friday. SINA has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.71. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. SINA had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SINA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SINA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SINA by 66.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SINA by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in SINA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in SINA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

