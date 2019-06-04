SP Plus Corp (SP) Given $45.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $45.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 52 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $126,700. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 163.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

