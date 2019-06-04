SpaceChain (SPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $982,283.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $982,283.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, CoinEgg and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

