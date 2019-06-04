SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of IBND opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-international-corporate-bond-etf-ibnd-declares-dividend-increase-0-02-per-share.html.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.