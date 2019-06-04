SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (CJNK) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1352 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA:CJNK opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.23.

