Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Bought by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 6.7% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Square by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $7,761,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,865 shares of company stock worth $45,775,904. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,031.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Bought by Allen Operations LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/square-inc-sq-shares-bought-by-allen-operations-llc.html.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.