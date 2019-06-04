Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,200 Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $123,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,255 shares of company stock valued at $21,905,644. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

SNPS stock opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

