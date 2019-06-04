Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

SYBT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 1,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,571. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $769.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 4,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $150,016.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,891.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 5,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $202,649.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 407 shares of company stock worth $13,738. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

