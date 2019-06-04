Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $8.49.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

