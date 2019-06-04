Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,087,000 after purchasing an additional 360,069 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,498,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,440,000 after purchasing an additional 741,013 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,379,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,132 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zendesk by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 539,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $62,807.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,146.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $38,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,882 shares of company stock worth $8,993,638. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Zendesk from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 25.37% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $181.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

