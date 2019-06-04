Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,027 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 293.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

