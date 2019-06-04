Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cactus Inc (WHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $7,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 171.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 96.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 1,935,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $69,547,509.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $328,040.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock worth $78,099,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. Cactus Inc has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 35.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

