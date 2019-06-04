Symantec Co. (SYMC) Stake Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Symantec were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Symantec by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Symantec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Symantec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Symantec by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In related news, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $118,106.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,927 shares of company stock worth $24,563,645. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

