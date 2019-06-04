Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Receives $124.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $598,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,912,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $547,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,255 shares of company stock valued at $21,905,644. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $124.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

