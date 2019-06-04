Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $81,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $154,590.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

