Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

GTX stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,489. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.79 million. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

