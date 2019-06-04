TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 183.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,892 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 1,952.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.89. 30,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,611. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.02. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/td-asset-management-inc-has-2-66-million-holdings-in-cognex-co-cgnx.html.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.