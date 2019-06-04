Ternium (TX) PT Lowered to $28.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ternium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Ternium from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of TX opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ternium has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Ternium had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

