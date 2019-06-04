The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Reduced by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 17.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $40,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,840 shares of company stock worth $3,257,201. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

KO stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

